Share · View all patches · Build 12679655 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.0.1.7 Optimization and polishing hotfix

While we are working hard on the next update with new content, we have fixed reported bugs and further optimised the game!

LATEST CHANGES:

Improved performance at higher speeds for big tribes.

Improved lighting, fog and ambient occlusion.

Improved entry and exit from buildings and the access to services.

Added report when wild animals enter your farms.

Added farms show the resources that can be harvested when available.

Added owner group icon in building and area portraits.

Added pausing a group pauses all of its buildings and areas.

Steam achievements progress notifications recovered.

LATEST FIXES:

Tweaked task priorities and access to groups base on knowledge.

Tweaked farms max sizes, vacancies and task generation.

Tweaked storage capacities and usage priorization.

Fixed Proton compatibility.

Fixed guided tutorial issues.

Fixed problems with movement blocking between humans and animals.

Fixed tree seed distribution from outside the map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Some old drivers for AMD graphics prevent playing on the regional map.

PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?