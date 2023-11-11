v1.0.1.7 Optimization and polishing hotfix
While we are working hard on the next update with new content, we have fixed reported bugs and further optimised the game!
LATEST CHANGES:
- Improved performance at higher speeds for big tribes.
- Improved lighting, fog and ambient occlusion.
- Improved entry and exit from buildings and the access to services.
- Added report when wild animals enter your farms.
- Added farms show the resources that can be harvested when available.
- Added owner group icon in building and area portraits.
- Added pausing a group pauses all of its buildings and areas.
- Steam achievements progress notifications recovered.
LATEST FIXES:
- Tweaked task priorities and access to groups base on knowledge.
- Tweaked farms max sizes, vacancies and task generation.
- Tweaked storage capacities and usage priorization.
- Fixed Proton compatibility.
- Fixed guided tutorial issues.
- Fixed problems with movement blocking between humans and animals.
- Fixed tree seed distribution from outside the map.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Some old drivers for AMD graphics prevent playing on the regional map.
PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
- We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?
- Please post a positive review on Steam to support this project.
Changed depots in developer branch