Minor Update 0.12.26 - Expanded Inventory Space

📖 Updated list of priorities for the development team:
- Shopkeeping Gameplay
- Bugs
- RAM Optimization
- New Content
🎒More Inventory Slots!
We noticed that players were forced to choose between items and return to their shop a more frequently than we'd like, cutting into shopkeeping flow.
The small maximum hotbar size of 6 also made it difficult for players to use a large variety of items when shopkeeping or farming.
We're always looking to make the process of shopkeeping as fun and smooth as possible, so after careful deliberation we've decided to:
- Increase starting inventory slot size from 12 -> 15
- Increase hotkey inventory slot size from 6 -> 9
- Add more inventory size expansions to Ambrosia, also essentially lowering rune costs for earlier upgrades
🪨Updated Rock Shader
We've updated the rock shader so that they look a lot better both when up close and far away. There's a lot of rocks all over the game, so you should notice a significant improvement in overall visual fidelity!
Far Away
Medium Distance
Up Close
0.12.26 Changelog
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Fixed customer walking backwards after successful sale
- Customers drop messes from a higher offset to prevent messes from dropping underneath floors
- Successful employee sales should now count towards quest/achievement progress
⭐ New
- Added a new Razor Claw Bay quest that involves interacting with the crab statues around the Island
- Added several dialogues to crab statues
➡️ Changes
- Starting hotkey inventory slots increased from 6 -> 9
- Starting main inventory slots increased from 12 -> 15
- Added 7 more tiers of Ambrosia inventory upgrades
- Polished Ambrosia's dialogue
- Re-entering a minigame circle while in the middle of a minigame will restart the minigame
- Updated main game UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots
- Updated pause menu inventory UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots
- Removed Cowboy voice overrides because they didn't fit the tone of the game
- Adjusted main menu Saleblazers particle effect
⚙️ Optimizations
- Fixed case where more customer behavior trees were pooled than necessary, reducing RAM usage
- Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by having pooled items remove themselves if they have not been spawned recently
- Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by reducing reserved pool size if they are not frequently spawned
- Slightly reduced RAM usage from garbage collection allocation in pool code
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed Pine vs. Bamboo encounter NPC being naked
- Fixed main menu character not being centered
- Removed some deprecated assets from Kazai Village boba stall
- Fixed several kick to menu situations
- Fixed shift-clicking inventory slots to quick-swap not working in pause menu inventory
- Fixed scenario where client could fall through the terrain if they traveled too quickly
- Fixed some haggling quests not progressing if the client makes sales
- Fixed visual artifact on pick up light
- Added fallback for if shop level is somehow 0, don't save any data to preserve shop data (leave plot and come back to reload data)
Changed files in this update