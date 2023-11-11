Minor Update 0.12.26 - Expanded Inventory Space

📖 Updated list of priorities for the development team:

Shopkeeping Gameplay

Bugs

RAM Optimization

New Content

🎒More Inventory Slots!

We noticed that players were forced to choose between items and return to their shop a more frequently than we'd like, cutting into shopkeeping flow.

The small maximum hotbar size of 6 also made it difficult for players to use a large variety of items when shopkeeping or farming.

We're always looking to make the process of shopkeeping as fun and smooth as possible, so after careful deliberation we've decided to:

Increase starting inventory slot size from 12 -> 15

Increase hotkey inventory slot size from 6 -> 9

Add more inventory size expansions to Ambrosia, also essentially lowering rune costs for earlier upgrades

We've updated the rock shader so that they look a lot better both when up close and far away. There's a lot of rocks all over the game, so you should notice a significant improvement in overall visual fidelity!

Far Away

Medium Distance

Up Close

0.12.26 Changelog

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

Fixed customer walking backwards after successful sale

Customers drop messes from a higher offset to prevent messes from dropping underneath floors

Successful employee sales should now count towards quest/achievement progress

⭐ New

Added a new Razor Claw Bay quest that involves interacting with the crab statues around the Island

Added several dialogues to crab statues

➡️ Changes

Starting hotkey inventory slots increased from 6 -> 9

Starting main inventory slots increased from 12 -> 15

Added 7 more tiers of Ambrosia inventory upgrades

Polished Ambrosia's dialogue

Re-entering a minigame circle while in the middle of a minigame will restart the minigame

Updated main game UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots

Updated pause menu inventory UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots

Removed Cowboy voice overrides because they didn't fit the tone of the game

Adjusted main menu Saleblazers particle effect

⚙️ Optimizations

Fixed case where more customer behavior trees were pooled than necessary, reducing RAM usage

Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by having pooled items remove themselves if they have not been spawned recently

Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by reducing reserved pool size if they are not frequently spawned

Slightly reduced RAM usage from garbage collection allocation in pool code

🛠️ General Fixes