Saleblazers update for 11 November 2023

Minor Update 0.12.26 - Expanded Inventory Space

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📖 Updated list of priorities for the development team:

  • Shopkeeping Gameplay
  • Bugs
  • RAM Optimization
  • New Content
🎒More Inventory Slots!

We noticed that players were forced to choose between items and return to their shop a more frequently than we'd like, cutting into shopkeeping flow.

The small maximum hotbar size of 6 also made it difficult for players to use a large variety of items when shopkeeping or farming.

We're always looking to make the process of shopkeeping as fun and smooth as possible, so after careful deliberation we've decided to:

  • Increase starting inventory slot size from 12 -> 15
  • Increase hotkey inventory slot size from 6 -> 9
  • Add more inventory size expansions to Ambrosia, also essentially lowering rune costs for earlier upgrades

🪨Updated Rock Shader

We've updated the rock shader so that they look a lot better both when up close and far away. There's a lot of rocks all over the game, so you should notice a significant improvement in overall visual fidelity!

Far Away

Medium Distance

Up Close

0.12.26 Changelog

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
  • Fixed customer walking backwards after successful sale
  • Customers drop messes from a higher offset to prevent messes from dropping underneath floors
  • Successful employee sales should now count towards quest/achievement progress
⭐ New
  • Added a new Razor Claw Bay quest that involves interacting with the crab statues around the Island
  • Added several dialogues to crab statues
➡️ Changes
  • Starting hotkey inventory slots increased from 6 -> 9
  • Starting main inventory slots increased from 12 -> 15
  • Added 7 more tiers of Ambrosia inventory upgrades
  • Polished Ambrosia's dialogue
  • Re-entering a minigame circle while in the middle of a minigame will restart the minigame
  • Updated main game UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots
  • Updated pause menu inventory UI, accounting for expanded inventory slots
  • Removed Cowboy voice overrides because they didn't fit the tone of the game
  • Adjusted main menu Saleblazers particle effect
⚙️ Optimizations
  • Fixed case where more customer behavior trees were pooled than necessary, reducing RAM usage
  • Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by having pooled items remove themselves if they have not been spawned recently
  • Reduced RAM usage from world spawner code by reducing reserved pool size if they are not frequently spawned
  • Slightly reduced RAM usage from garbage collection allocation in pool code
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Fixed Pine vs. Bamboo encounter NPC being naked
  • Fixed main menu character not being centered
  • Removed some deprecated assets from Kazai Village boba stall
  • Fixed several kick to menu situations
  • Fixed shift-clicking inventory slots to quick-swap not working in pause menu inventory
  • Fixed scenario where client could fall through the terrain if they traveled too quickly
  • Fixed some haggling quests not progressing if the client makes sales
  • Fixed visual artifact on pick up light
  • Added fallback for if shop level is somehow 0, don't save any data to preserve shop data (leave plot and come back to reload data)

