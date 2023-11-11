V6.0.1 - Hotfix

Hi PickCrafters!

With the amazing launch V6, some bugs unfortunately slipped through that hindered players experience.

This update includes a critical fix where certain players weren't able to launch the game.

Changelog

Fixes

Fixed a critical issue where the game wouldn't load

Fixed an issue where the Small Heart Chest had an unlock duration of 3 hours instead of 1

Fixed an issue where Meatloaf Boss Chest didn't drop any Meatloaf Soul

Fixed an issue where the Ascension achievement wouldn't unlock

Fixed an issue where the Buy Shards pop-up had the incorrect title

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Pickaxes would show up in the Pickaxe Shop early game

Fixed an issue where the Chest pop-up text wouldn't show correctly in different localization

Fixed several issues with the Furnace

Feedback

The overall reception of the update has been amazing and we are actively monitoring player feedback and bug reports!

Make sure to report any issues you may find and certainly share your feedback about the update on our Discord or here on the Steam Forums

Discord: https://discord.gg/pickcrafter

Stay awesome and happy picking! ːheart_pickaxeː