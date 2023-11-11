 Skip to content

PickCrafter update for 11 November 2023

V6.0.1 - Hotfix

Build 12679644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi PickCrafters!

With the amazing launch V6, some bugs unfortunately slipped through that hindered players experience.
This update includes a critical fix where certain players weren't able to launch the game.

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed a critical issue where the game wouldn't load
  • Fixed an issue where the Small Heart Chest had an unlock duration of 3 hours instead of 1
  • Fixed an issue where Meatloaf Boss Chest didn't drop any Meatloaf Soul
  • Fixed an issue where the Ascension achievement wouldn't unlock
  • Fixed an issue where the Buy Shards pop-up had the incorrect title
  • Fixed an issue where Seasonal Pickaxes would show up in the Pickaxe Shop early game
  • Fixed an issue where the Chest pop-up text wouldn't show correctly in different localization
  • Fixed several issues with the Furnace

Feedback

The overall reception of the update has been amazing and we are actively monitoring player feedback and bug reports!

Make sure to report any issues you may find and certainly share your feedback about the update on our Discord or here on the Steam Forums

Discord: https://discord.gg/pickcrafter

Stay awesome and happy picking! ːheart_pickaxeː

  • Team Fiveamp

