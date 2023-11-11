Patch Notes - November 11, 2023

- removed gating for studio key so it can be obtained at any time
- fixed cookie jar scene triggering multiple times
- avi now unlocks the studio door for bianca automatically
- fixed shed flavor text
- fixed bug where laptop files could overlap with each other
- added hint when password for SD card is needed
- fixed flavor text on front of house
- fixed calendar flavor text in kitchen
- fixed glyph position on diary page
- removed mention of paint from drawer once obtained
