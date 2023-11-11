 Skip to content

Good Bones update for 11 November 2023

Patch Notes - November 11, 2023

  • removed gating for studio key so it can be obtained at any time
  • fixed cookie jar scene triggering multiple times
  • avi now unlocks the studio door for bianca automatically
  • fixed shed flavor text
  • fixed bug where laptop files could overlap with each other
  • added hint when password for SD card is needed
  • fixed flavor text on front of house
  • fixed calendar flavor text in kitchen
  • fixed glyph position on diary page
  • removed mention of paint from drawer once obtained

