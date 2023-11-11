The Autumnal Update - Version 40

Share · View all patches · Build 12679582 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 20:33:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, welcome to the first update to Lethal Company. I've gotten countless good laughs watching everyone explore the game for the first time. There are a staggering amount of you, but I hope everyone can still be pleasant and make this place as cozy as it is chaotic.

This update is here to fix some important bugs as well as add a little bit of new stuff.

Changes:

Added Radar Boosters. Each one has a unique name and rich personality. Please take care of them.

Changes to the radar screen:

You can use the keyword "SWITCH" along with a player's name to view them on the terminal. This can also be used to view activated radar boosters by typing their names.

Added [spoiler]Baboon hawks[/spoiler].

Added the Inverse Teleporter. It is not recommended for a single player, as your mileage will vary drastically.

Improvements to lobbies:

Added the player list in-game, including voice volume sliders, links to Steam profiles, and kick buttons for the host.

Fixed an issue where if clients were unable to connect, they would just see an endless loading screen; host would then experience problems until they restarted the server.

Added giant pumpkins outdoors for the autumn season.

Added a jack-o-lantern to the ship's random shop; he is a bit late.

Small changes to the zap gun:

The zap gun should no longer lock onto targets behind you.

The zap gun now has a slightly larger range at which it can begin locking on.

The jetpack now properly syncs the user's rotation with other players.

Hives hopefully should no longer disappear when entering orbit.

Various fixes and improvements to AI, including:

[spoiler]Forest giants will drop a player if they are stunned while attempting to eat them.[/spoiler]

Manticoils can now be killed.

[spoiler]Eyeless dogs[/spoiler] can now be killed.

Previously, one hit would sometimes register as two hits on [spoiler]Flowerman.[/spoiler]

...And more I've forgotten!

