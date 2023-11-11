The Autumnal Update - Version 40

Hello, welcome to the first update to Lethal Company. I've gotten countless good laughs watching everyone explore the game for the first time. There are a staggering amount of you, but I hope everyone can still be pleasant and make this place as cozy as it is chaotic.
This update is here to fix some important bugs as well as add a little bit of new stuff.
Changes:
-
Added Radar Boosters. Each one has a unique name and rich personality. Please take care of them.
-
Changes to the radar screen:
- You can use the keyword "SWITCH" along with a player's name to view them on the terminal. This can also be used to view activated radar boosters by typing their names.
-
Added [spoiler]Baboon hawks[/spoiler].
-
Added the Inverse Teleporter. It is not recommended for a single player, as your mileage will vary drastically.
-
Improvements to lobbies:
- Added the player list in-game, including voice volume sliders, links to Steam profiles, and kick buttons for the host.
- Fixed an issue where if clients were unable to connect, they would just see an endless loading screen; host would then experience problems until they restarted the server.
- Added giant pumpkins outdoors for the autumn season.
- Added a jack-o-lantern to the ship's random shop; he is a bit late.
Small changes to the zap gun:
- The zap gun should no longer lock onto targets behind you.
- The zap gun now has a slightly larger range at which it can begin locking on.
-
The jetpack now properly syncs the user's rotation with other players.
-
Hives hopefully should no longer disappear when entering orbit.
-
Various fixes and improvements to AI, including:
- [spoiler]Forest giants will drop a player if they are stunned while attempting to eat them.[/spoiler]
- Manticoils can now be killed.
- [spoiler]Eyeless dogs[/spoiler] can now be killed.
- Previously, one hit would sometimes register as two hits on [spoiler]Flowerman.[/spoiler]
...And more I've forgotten!
