拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream update for 11 November 2023

Updated on November 12, 2023, 4 game contents optimized

Share · View all patches · Build 12679573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where the enemy could not move after the enemy skill [Weakness Finding] was released.
  2. Enhanced the strength of skills [Heavy Rain IV] and [Song of Charm III] to match the character's growth.
  3. Fixed the issue where the character [Lorraine] could not automatically obtain [Thunderstorm] through upgrading.
  4. Modified the enemy's indexing algorithm in battle to solve the problem of confusing enemy skill casting animations in some situations.

