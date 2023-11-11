- Fixed the issue where the enemy could not move after the enemy skill [Weakness Finding] was released.
- Enhanced the strength of skills [Heavy Rain IV] and [Song of Charm III] to match the character's growth.
- Fixed the issue where the character [Lorraine] could not automatically obtain [Thunderstorm] through upgrading.
- Modified the enemy's indexing algorithm in battle to solve the problem of confusing enemy skill casting animations in some situations.
拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream update for 11 November 2023
Updated on November 12, 2023, 4 game contents optimized
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream Content Depot 1038821
- Loading history…
拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream MAC OS Depot 1038822
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update