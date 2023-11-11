- Fixed a problem that could prevent dungeons from being generated properly and just displayed a black screen instead.
- The player's initial health in the "Relaxed" difficulty mode has been increased by +10 to make it easier for new players to get into the game.
- Changed a puzzle in the game to not require diagonal movement anymore.
- When pressing Space during a dialog, it will now first reveal all the text and only if the text is fully revealed the dialog gets skipped (on a potential second key press).
Of Blades & Tails update for 11 November 2023
Patch 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
