Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 11 November 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes
  • Fix an issue where killing Baba Yaga could cause initialization issues on later boss fights
  • Fixed incorrect Skill Tree tagging on Avatar of the Hunt skills
  • Further tuned asset preload to avoid cache misses slowing down runs with high pack size

