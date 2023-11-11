- Fix an issue where killing Baba Yaga could cause initialization issues on later boss fights
- Fixed incorrect Skill Tree tagging on Avatar of the Hunt skills
- Further tuned asset preload to avoid cache misses slowing down runs with high pack size
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 11 November 2023
