Last Memories update for 11 November 2023

Update v. 1.0.0.2 Patch Notes

Build 12679384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One found major bug has been quickly fixed.

Gameplay improvements

  • fixed a bug where the 8th compartment becomes unavailable.
    (Bug: train is stopped and 8th compartment is not available. Bug occurs when player tries to enter 6th compartment after train stopping. Just visit an area with door to 6th compartment again. Game will fix it and you'll be able to visit the 8th compartment. If you don't have this bug you don't need to do these steps.)

Improvements

  • update cover image for bonus puzzles

