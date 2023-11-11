 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Limos' Lair update for 11 November 2023

Patch November 11

Share · View all patches · Build 12679318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the map to show open chests, flowers, and key doors.
  • Added explicit descriptions to the items in the shop.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2414501 Depot 2414501
  • Loading history…
Depot 2414502 Depot 2414502
  • Loading history…
Depot 2414503 Depot 2414503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link