V1.1.0 Major Update - 20% off limited time discount!

"With a flick of the sword, the world moves."
Introducing the new Mist Walker - Swordsman!
Greetings Mist Walkers!
The long awaited 1.1.0 update is finally here, bringing with it the highly anticipated new character, along with new gameplay and improvements.
For a limited time starting today and lasting one week, the game is 20% off to celebrate the launch!
Please try it out and share with friends who haven't picked it up yet.
Here are the detailed release notes:
Version 1.1.0
New Content
- New Mist Walker Swordsman! - He controls flying swords for ranged attacks, and can even transform into a mighty dragon. Give him a try!
- Swordsman's wears and outfits - More to be added later
- New Bounties gameplay - Villagers in Spirit Mountain now offer daily bounties with rich rewards
Many new and unique inscriptions- combat will be even more exciting, such as:
- Grave Dance - Jumping on the body of a fallen teammate restores HP
- Safety First - When teleporting with health below a certain value, gain a shield for the next level
- Bite the Dust - When HP is below a certain value, teleport to the starting point, recovering HP. Triggered once per level
- Lord of War - After collecting weapon seals for all 4 slots, increase attack damage
- Home Run - Successfully parry ranged attacks has a chance to drop a random item
- Easy Mode - Increase the combo detection time
- Unremitting Efforts - For each rating grade achieved in a combo, there's a chance to recover HP
- Excellent Performance - When eliminating enemies with a combo rating of B or above, there's a chance to recover HP
- Chain Reaction - Critical hits add &hitCount& to the combo score
- Easily Satisfied - The highest combo rating can only reach C, but increases attack damage
- Sarcastic Assault - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, poisoning those within the range
- Talkative - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, increasing damage received for those within the range
- Cost Reduction - When you become small, the effects of recovery items are doubled
Adjustments & Optimizations
- Rebalanced some curse inscriptions' effects - curses won't be too punishing now
- Tweaked the rate of power divination
- Adjusted some powers like Crystal Rays which now connects to yourself for more flexibility
- Increased the speed of collecting coins
- Reduced bonus level's wait time to 5 seconds
- Smoother camera control on controller
Bug Fixes
- Fixed new player dialogues soft-locking on ESC
- Fixed combo rage generation incorrect values
- Fixed some sound playback bugs
- Fixed some performance related issues
Please check out the new update and keep sharing your feedback and suggestions!
Have a good sword journey!
