Mist Slayer update for 11 November 2023

V1.1.0 Major Update - 20% off limited time discount!

11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"With a flick of the sword, the world moves."

Introducing the new Mist Walker - Swordsman!

Greetings Mist Walkers!
The long awaited 1.1.0 update is finally here, bringing with it the highly anticipated new character, along with new gameplay and improvements.
For a limited time starting today and lasting one week, the game is 20% off to celebrate the launch!
Please try it out and share with friends who haven't picked it up yet.

Here are the detailed release notes:

Version 1.1.0

New Content
  • New Mist Walker Swordsman! - He controls flying swords for ranged attacks, and can even transform into a mighty dragon. Give him a try!
  • Swordsman's wears and outfits - More to be added later
  • New Bounties gameplay - Villagers in Spirit Mountain now offer daily bounties with rich rewards

Many new and unique inscriptions- combat will be even more exciting, such as:

  • Grave Dance - Jumping on the body of a fallen teammate restores HP
  • Safety First - When teleporting with health below a certain value, gain a shield for the next level
  • Bite the Dust - When HP is below a certain value, teleport to the starting point, recovering HP. Triggered once per level
  • Lord of War - After collecting weapon seals for all 4 slots, increase attack damage
  • Home Run - Successfully parry ranged attacks has a chance to drop a random item
  • Easy Mode - Increase the combo detection time
  • Unremitting Efforts - For each rating grade achieved in a combo, there's a chance to recover HP
  • Excellent Performance - When eliminating enemies with a combo rating of B or above, there's a chance to recover HP
  • Chain Reaction - Critical hits add &hitCount& to the combo score
  • Easily Satisfied - The highest combo rating can only reach C, but increases attack damage
  • Sarcastic Assault - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, poisoning those within the range
  • Talkative - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, increasing damage received for those within the range
  • Cost Reduction - When you become small, the effects of recovery items are doubled
Adjustments & Optimizations
  • Rebalanced some curse inscriptions' effects - curses won't be too punishing now
  • Tweaked the rate of power divination
  • Adjusted some powers like Crystal Rays which now connects to yourself for more flexibility
  • Increased the speed of collecting coins
  • Reduced bonus level's wait time to 5 seconds
  • Smoother camera control on controller
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed new player dialogues soft-locking on ESC
  • Fixed combo rage generation incorrect values
  • Fixed some sound playback bugs
  • Fixed some performance related issues

Please check out the new update and keep sharing your feedback and suggestions!
Have a good sword journey!

Open link