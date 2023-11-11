V1.1.0 Major Update - 20% off limited time discount!

"With a flick of the sword, the world moves."

Introducing the new Mist Walker - Swordsman!

Greetings Mist Walkers!

The long awaited 1.1.0 update is finally here, bringing with it the highly anticipated new character, along with new gameplay and improvements.

For a limited time starting today and lasting one week, the game is 20% off to celebrate the launch!

Please try it out and share with friends who haven't picked it up yet.

Here are the detailed release notes:

Version 1.1.0

New Content

New Mist Walker Swordsman! - He controls flying swords for ranged attacks, and can even transform into a mighty dragon. Give him a try!

Swordsman's wears and outfits - More to be added later

New Bounties gameplay - Villagers in Spirit Mountain now offer daily bounties with rich rewards

Many new and unique inscriptions- combat will be even more exciting, such as:

Grave Dance - Jumping on the body of a fallen teammate restores HP

Safety First - When teleporting with health below a certain value, gain a shield for the next level

Bite the Dust - When HP is below a certain value, teleport to the starting point, recovering HP. Triggered once per level

Lord of War - After collecting weapon seals for all 4 slots, increase attack damage

Home Run - Successfully parry ranged attacks has a chance to drop a random item

Easy Mode - Increase the combo detection time

Unremitting Efforts - For each rating grade achieved in a combo, there's a chance to recover HP

Excellent Performance - When eliminating enemies with a combo rating of B or above, there's a chance to recover HP

Chain Reaction - Critical hits add &hitCount& to the combo score

Easily Satisfied - The highest combo rating can only reach C, but increases attack damage

Sarcastic Assault - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, poisoning those within the range

Talkative - Send quick phrases in front of enemies, increasing damage received for those within the range

Cost Reduction - When you become small, the effects of recovery items are doubled

Adjustments & Optimizations

Rebalanced some curse inscriptions' effects - curses won't be too punishing now

Tweaked the rate of power divination

Adjusted some powers like Crystal Rays which now connects to yourself for more flexibility

Increased the speed of collecting coins

Reduced bonus level's wait time to 5 seconds

Smoother camera control on controller

Bug Fixes

Fixed new player dialogues soft-locking on ESC

Fixed combo rage generation incorrect values

Fixed some sound playback bugs

Fixed some performance related issues

Please check out the new update and keep sharing your feedback and suggestions!

Have a good sword journey!