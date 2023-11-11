-Fixed a bug where the repair kit would not reset itself, causing the repair state to not happen
-Fixed a few bug with the fryer where it would not properly reset itself after the shift ends.
Game Time Glizzys update for 11 November 2023
Hotfixes 2
-Fixed a bug where the repair kit would not reset itself, causing the repair state to not happen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update