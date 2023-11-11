 Skip to content

Game Time Glizzys update for 11 November 2023

Hotfixes 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12679204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the repair kit would not reset itself, causing the repair state to not happen
-Fixed a few bug with the fryer where it would not properly reset itself after the shift ends.

Changed files in this update

