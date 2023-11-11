- New background animations! Enjoy the illustrations in movement.
- Many new ssounds for a best immersion. Live the horror than never before!
- Some minor fixes.
Type Your Fate Playtest update for 11 November 2023
Major update to version v0.2.0b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
