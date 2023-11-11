 Skip to content

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 11 November 2023

Major update to version v0.2.0b

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 11 November 2023

Major update to version v0.2.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New background animations! Enjoy the illustrations in movement.
  • Many new ssounds for a best immersion. Live the horror than never before!
  • Some minor fixes.

