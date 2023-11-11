 Skip to content

Erotic Justice update for 11 November 2023

Hotfix 2

Build 12679124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed buttons on the titlescreen for discord etc
Personally I think they look nice but steam doesn't like those, so they had to go ːsteamsadː

Also fixed some typos and issues with Max not gaining charge with certain Fizz scenes

