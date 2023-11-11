Hotfix 0.336

Hi all,

Thanks so much for checking the game out in early access. I really appreciate it, that and all the thoughts and feedback across steam and in discord.

Thanks also to everyone who left us a positive review, it really helps us at this early stage. I have made this hotfix to address a few things you let me know about.

I am active on the forums and can see some good ideas and suggestions, including difficulty settings, improved balancing and resources, and thoughts on automation and NPCs. I'll be looking at these all over time.

I also am aware of some bugs with the keybinding system, failing to save and resetting keys. I'll be working on resolving this asap too.

Build 0.336

-prevent corridors or hatched components clipping out of spaceship hull. This will fix a glitch where you can approach and accidentally get stuck in hatch area clipping. Apologies if you got stuck in clipping areas.

-fixed rig control unity dupe on packing bug

-updated naming in blueprint shop to correctly call the quadrant Industrial and not Mining by mistake which was confusing everyone

-Updated microchip price and multiple other product prices accordingly.

-Added camera control to controller bindings

-fixed bug where players get stuck in cubes after jumping when the rig has been piloted to a different rotation

-added lithium to all farming hatch items.

-Hunter gives 2 carbon.

-Various recipe updates for balance