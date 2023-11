Hello everybody,

I am really sad because I have to announce the last update for Glorious Storm.

The mechanic which enable you to save and load the game has been completely[ b]reworked[/b].

It will be easier for you to save your progression and to load it.

To be honnest, I will start to work on another project, a hack and slash game with anime voice!

Good bye and thanks you very much for your support

Eddy