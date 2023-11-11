0.9.5 Update!

A new content update has come to Void Survivors!!! This update brings changes such as:

New upgrades for all weapons types:

Range: Now you can unlock the chance of shooting bouncing bullets.

Melee: Now you can unlock a double sword trail and the chance of shooting 6 trails at once.

Explosive: Now you can unlock throwing grenades to random positions.

Laser: Now you can unlock the chance of shooting 4 rays at once.

Throw: Now you can unlock a summon scythe that circles around you damaging enemies.

Magic: Now you can unlock magic missiles that fire circling around you.

The SMG weapons have been nerfed a 5% to balance them with other weapons.

All weapons costs have been reduced.

Now you can increase enemies' difficulty values up to 200%

Now you can take screenshots from the game.

Thats all! The next update will be the biggest one yet, bringing all sorts of new content, and will also mark the end of the early access of the game. Stay tuned!