Update, Version 20231111

[Crafting]New crafting content: Counterfeit Money. (The amount of money you can get is heavily depending on your 3D modeling skills. In theory, you will need at least lv50 to cover the material costs. Alternatively, finding somewhere to get cheap materials may also make it profitable.)

[Egypt]Random shady vendors in the Abandoned House may sell the recipe for "Counterfeit Money."

[Commodity Market]Random shady vendors may sell the recipe for "Counterfeit Money."

[Dr Kyofu's Lab]Added a 3D printer.

[Loot]Random businessperson-type enemies may now drop the recipe for "Counterfeit Money."

[Loot]Bandits now have their own loot tables. They may also drop the recipe for "Counterfeit Money."

[Wiki]All those methods to learn how to "Counterfeit Money" have been updated to the game's wiki.

[Liu]The entrance of the "Quarantined Neighborhood" is now more obvious.

[Siberia] Returning a stolen washing machine back to Ukraine now gives more reputation rewards.

[Dialog Window]When the name of an item is displayed in a dialog, the system now automatically sets the color of that name.

[System]Added new system module: WindowsBase_TextProcess to handle global text process.

[Jackel's Nest]Fixed a bug that causes the nurse to sell blood at a very very high price. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming.)

Fixed a missing icon for a book. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming.)

【物品制造】新的制造项目：制造伪钞。（获得的金钱数量非常依赖于你的3D建模水平。理论上至少要到50级才能覆盖所有的材料成本支出。当然，你也可以找到便宜的获得这些材料的地方）

【埃及】被遗弃的房屋内随机出现的商人可能会向你贩卖制造伪钞的设计图。

【小商品市场】随机的可疑商人现在会贩卖制造伪钞的设计图。

【恐怖博士的实验室】加入了一台3D打印机。

【掉落物】随机的打工人类型的敌人可能会掉落制造伪钞的设计图。

【掉落物】强盗类敌人现在也有了自己的物品掉落列表，也有可能掉落制造伪钞的设计图。

【维基】所有学习如何制造伪钞的方法已经更新到了游戏的维基。

【疁城】被隔离的小区的入口现在更加明显。

【西伯利亚】将一台被偷的洗衣机送回乌克兰现在有更高的声望奖励。

【对话窗口】当对话框中有物品名称显示的时候，系统现在会自动设施这个物品名称的颜色。

【系统】加入了新的程序模组：WindowsBase_TextProcess 可以全局访问进行文字处理。

【豺狼的巢穴】修复了导致护士贩卖血液的价格严重过高的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播。）

修复了有一本书的图标缺失的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播。）

