Noise-o-matic v0.7.1.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.7.1.0 is ready for download!

With this update you can now apply voice changer effects also on soundboard sounds and TTS! Neat!

Additionally, we have improved the user experience with a new troubleshooting report, many bugfixes and in general a lot of minor updates!