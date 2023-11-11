Noise-o-matic v0.7.1.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.7.1.0 is ready for download!
With this update you can now apply voice changer effects also on soundboard sounds and TTS! Neat!
Additionally, we have improved the user experience with a new troubleshooting report, many bugfixes and in general a lot of minor updates!
- added effects to soundboard and text to speech - you can choose to apply the same voice-changer effects to the soundboard!
- added custom channels for text to speech and voice cloner
- revisited the shortcuts editing in the configuration panel
- added many hotkeys (audio channels, text to speech, voice cloner)
- added "right-click" to bind shortcuts (e.g. from buttons and checkboxes)
- added troubleshooting report
- added an option to use a more "classic" windows style (this helps with full-screen and snapping)
- renamed soundboard channels for better readability
- there was a bug in tts that sent audio to the default channel instead of its own
- fixed a bug that sent sounds to the default channel when triggered through an hotkey
- fixed a bug that triggered auto-hotkeys when exiting the application
- fixed a but that prevented Noise-o-matic to launch from a shortcut. You can now start Noise-o-matic through a shortcut...
- fixed a problem with conflicting hotkeys and auto-hotkeys
Changed files in this update