 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infection Crysis : Fight For Life update for 11 November 2023

Update 11.11.2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 12678927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Melee attack for bandits
  • Silencer sound added distance
  • Projectiles speed
  • New realistic sound for CZ-75 (Real life record)
  • AKM sound fixed
  • Some icons removed or changed
  • Police baton footsteps fixed
  • The AI is less precise.
  • Swimming fixed
  • “Exit to desktop” from in game menu removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2618421 Depot 2618421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link