- Melee attack for bandits
- Silencer sound added distance
- Projectiles speed
- New realistic sound for CZ-75 (Real life record)
- AKM sound fixed
- Some icons removed or changed
- Police baton footsteps fixed
- The AI is less precise.
- Swimming fixed
- “Exit to desktop” from in game menu removed
Infection Crysis : Fight For Life update for 11 November 2023
Update 11.11.2023.
