Update 0.4.0 - Accounts & Cloud

Finally a new update. A lot of effort has gone into making the game a fun experience on mobile and I am getting close to finalizing that. This means that I can return to creating new fun content for the game!

This update introduces the new account system and cloud saving that I am excited to test with you. If everything goes well the mobile beta should start rolling out to Android users very soon. iOS will follow after initial testing on Android.

If you would like to participate in the beta please join the discord here: https://discord.gg/8JbdqEmMyJ

Account System:

To support the cross-platform experience an account system has been added to the game. With an account, you can synchronize your saves and all purchases across all of your devices.

Go to the settings menu and select the new "Account" tab. You can also click on the "person-icon" on the main menu to open the tab

Use e-mail + password to register

Once logged in your saves will be uploaded every 10 minutes

Your saves are uploaded when exiting the game (no guarantee for upload when closing the window by pressing "X")

When you enter a save, your purchases are also synchronized such that your DLCs are active on mobile versions and vice versa

Token purchases are also cross-platform

The account system has been thoroughly tested, however, should you experience any issues with your saves you can recover a backup by following this guide:

Additions:

The game has been reviewed and accepted on both Android and iOS. Beta testing incoming!

The game is now Steam Deck verified!

Full async saving with retry strategies

The game will save if you quit by pressing X (although proper exit is preferred)

Loading spinners to functionality that involves networking

Custom memory-optimized in-memory cross-platform logging interceptor for cloud error reporting

Improvements:

You can now only report the same error once

Added a fallback font asset for some missing characters

Added functionality to dialogs

Error reports are now more consistent as it does not rely on the logging buffer flush state

Loading spinner support for dialogs

Fixes:

Rare occurrences where the attraction point computation could produce an error

Fixed an error caused by spamming hover panels

Happy Vacuuming!