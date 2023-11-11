Fixes and Balance Changes - v1.0.2

Hello!
First of all, thank you again to everyone to has checked out the game! If you enjoy it, please consider leaving a positive review, it really helps!
Okay, now for the updates:
Sabotage Events are now directly tied to your competitor rating. The higher their rating, the more sabotage events you will endure. Make sure you talk to Ace and keep them in check. Buying sabotage events reduces their rating, meaning you'll get hit less and you'll get more customers.
- Reduced the cost of buying Sabotage Events
- Decreased the frequency of chaos events, frequency also now scales with combined competitor rating
- Fixed an issue with customers where they could bug out at the end of a shift
- Prevent the repair kit from being stuck in the prep counter. If it clips to an unreachable area, another will automatically respawn.
Changed files in this update