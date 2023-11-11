 Skip to content

Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla update for 11 November 2023

Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Weapon gifts did not show properly on inventory screen (keyboard shortcut: I)
  • Gift, character and weapon effects sometimes calculated wrong

Changed files in this update

