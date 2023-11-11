- Weapon gifts did not show properly on inventory screen (keyboard shortcut: I)
- Gift, character and weapon effects sometimes calculated wrong
Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla update for 11 November 2023
Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2295411 Depot 2295411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update