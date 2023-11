Hey folks! Tiny hotfix here addressing an oversight with the Channel colour mode. No idea how, but particle systems were just not using the new mode at all. Apologies for that!

While I'm posting here I'd like to mention that Keysight 2 devlogs are now a thing on Youtube! If you're curious about what Keysight 2 is going to look like and would like to keep up on development, get subscribed!