Tennis Elbow 4 update for 11 November 2023

Build 121 ; SubBuild 2023.11.11

Build 12678785

New Features :

  • Rendering : ball outline (you can turn it on in Settings -> 3D Match) ; it's especially useful if you play with a low display resolution and/or with the 1st or 3rd person camera
  • Modding : it is now possible to Mod the SpotAngle of the lights (see section 6 here => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )

Changes :

  • AI : better net rush on serve & volley for the CPU when the player is slow, and in doubles
  • Menu : improved the selection with a controller and the arrow keys in the Settings menus, as well as in a few other menus
  • Stadium : tuned the ads' brightness in half of the stadiums and made it possible to change it with Modding

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : fixed a couple of bad positioning & reactions of the CPU in doubles
  • Controls : the game was crashing when mismatching button/axis for up/down in Settings -> Controls (bis :sweat: )
  • Tutorial : after finishing a Tutorial lesson, it was not possible to continue a saved match, plus it created a couple of little glitches in the menus
    ManuTOO

