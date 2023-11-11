Build 121 ; SubBuild 2023.11.11

New Features :
- Rendering : ball outline (you can turn it on in Settings -> 3D Match) ; it's especially useful if you play with a low display resolution and/or with the 1st or 3rd person camera
- Modding : it is now possible to Mod the SpotAngle of the lights (see section 6 here => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )
Changes :
- AI : better net rush on serve & volley for the CPU when the player is slow, and in doubles
- Menu : improved the selection with a controller and the arrow keys in the Settings menus, as well as in a few other menus
- Stadium : tuned the ads' brightness in half of the stadiums and made it possible to change it with Modding
Bug Fixes :
- AI : fixed a couple of bad positioning & reactions of the CPU in doubles
- Controls : the game was crashing when mismatching button/axis for up/down in Settings -> Controls (bis :sweat: )
- Tutorial : after finishing a Tutorial lesson, it was not possible to continue a saved match, plus it created a couple of little glitches in the menus
ManuTOO
