SOVL update for 11 November 2023

v0.18: Mounts!

v0.18: Mounts!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Commanders can now ride mounts. Orc Warchief gets a Wyvern, Imperial commanders can ride Gryphons. Several commanders can ride chariots. More to come!
  • In campaign mode, Commanders sometimes now get the option to upgrade their retinue in the Armory. This includes mounts. The old retinue sticks around as a regular unit.
  • Added a Dwarf Stonethrower and a new attack animation for catapults.
  • Lots of bugfixes and UI improvements.

