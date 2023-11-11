 Skip to content

Escape Z update for 11 November 2023

UPDATE VERSION 0.0.4

11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💡💡 Version 0.0.4 💡💡

List of improvements:

✅ Added Russian language
✅ Added day/night cycle in the Abandoned City map
✅ Added weather effects in the map Abandoned District

