UPDATE VERSION 0.0.4

💡💡 Version 0.0.4 💡💡
List of improvements:
✅ Added Russian language
✅ Added day/night cycle in the Abandoned City map
✅ Added weather effects in the map Abandoned District
Changed files in this update