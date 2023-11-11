 Skip to content

Widow in the Endless Labyrinth update for 11 November 2023

V 1.0.5 updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12678706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. A new option "status" is added to the pause menu to show detailed character parameters.
  2. some bug fixes and improvements.
  3. upgrade the Engine again (v 2020.3.48f1).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569171 Depot 2569171
  • Loading history…
