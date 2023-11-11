- A new option "status" is added to the pause menu to show detailed character parameters.
- some bug fixes and improvements.
- upgrade the Engine again (v 2020.3.48f1).
Widow in the Endless Labyrinth update for 11 November 2023
V 1.0.5 updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2569171 Depot 2569171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update