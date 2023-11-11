Small update (operation optimization direction) (v0.5.1232) [Medium update postp

-Added the infrastructure department's schedule function, which allows for preset plans and one click execution

-Added detailed values displayed of Infrastructure

-Added the right click gift giving function in the personnel management interface

-Optimized UI performance after gift giving to increase smoothness

-Added special effects performance for some weapons

-Optimized the special effects performance of defeating bosses

-Improved the critical hit rate and critical damage of all kinetic weapons

-Fixed a bug that prevented successful completion after defeating the Dominator

-Optimized screen and night vision effects that can affect UI bugs

-Further optimized performance issues in memory direction

Regarding the medium-sized update announced last week, due to schedule issues, it will be delayed by about a week. This update will include but not limited to:

-A brand new skill system

-More Elite Bosses and Challenges

-Some new storylines