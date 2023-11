Hey all! A new small patch is out now. I'm slowly trying to iron out a lot of the games major bugs but thank you for your patience. This new patch fixed:

Floating barrels

Leaving lobbies updating on all clients lobby players list (Previously only updated on host)

Removed random blue username guy when someone leaves

Max 8 people in a lobby should be fixed (haven't thoroughly tested this though to be honest. Please let me know if there are issues with this)