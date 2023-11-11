1.3.2 Patch Notes

- Balancing on a few Category 2 boulders.
- Category 3 is now unlocked after 5 Boulder summits.
- Adjusted peak journal and scoreboard navigation. You can now hold down the left or right movement buttons to flip through the pages. These buttons are now working correctly with the keybinding mappings.
- Ice axes will no longer drain individually while paused. You can also regain ice axe grip stamina by securing yourself to the wall with crampons.
- Time attack timer will no longer continue running while paused.
- Fixed a glitched mesh on the top of Great Bulwark.
