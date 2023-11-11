 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 11 November 2023

1.3.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12678536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balancing on a few Category 2 boulders.
  • Category 3 is now unlocked after 5 Boulder summits.
  • Adjusted peak journal and scoreboard navigation. You can now hold down the left or right movement buttons to flip through the pages. These buttons are now working correctly with the keybinding mappings.
  • Ice axes will no longer drain individually while paused. You can also regain ice axe grip stamina by securing yourself to the wall with crampons.
  • Time attack timer will no longer continue running while paused.
  • Fixed a glitched mesh on the top of Great Bulwark.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link