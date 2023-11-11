-The last cruiser tank Comet, compared to the Challenger, is equipped with a simplified version of the 17-pounder gun for better protection.
-An empty turret slot has been added to the TOG2, so you can add turret yourself!
-The TOG2 (28-pounder gun) has increased Damage to 3, with critical hit rate reduced back to 10%.
-Attempts have been made to reduce lag through a preloading interface.
-Fixed a bug where affixes could stack abnormally. I will add affix enhancement functionality in the future!
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 11 November 2023
0.4.10
