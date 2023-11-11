Ver. 0.2.41 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.41 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Fixed minor bugs

■Added auto-materialize to TRANSCENDENCE

I implemented it based on request. When the caravan arrives at its destination, it automatically materializes. I also received a request for automatic release, but this will not be implemented because it will not prevent a mistake. Please understand.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

I'm planning to full release maboroshi caravan within this year.

If you have any requests, it is highly possible that we can handle them if you send them within the early access. If you need anything, please feel free to send it to the thread or Google Forms.

Please continue to observe the caravan.