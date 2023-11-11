Tile Lands v1.2.0 Is Out Now!

Hi there everyone!

First off, I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who's taken the time to play our little game - the reviews and feedback we've had so far have really made our days this past week! 🤩

From this feedback, we've become aware of some bugs and balancing issues in the game, this minor version update looks to patch some of these in addition to bringing in some additional features that can help you give feedback more easily

Community Feedback Highlight

We'd like to give a brief shoutout to community user, Mer, with their recent review on the game including the suggestion to add a fast forward button during the scoring of a given turn - this was an excellent idea that makes a huge deal of sense and is now a feature within the game 😁 Thanks again, Mer!

Bug Fixes

Removed duplicate entry for Barbarian Camps having the chance to produce Barbarians

Tiles upgraded with surrounding Ocean can now be upgraded with any Ocean-derived tile (Fishing Village, Oil Rig, Lighthouse, etc) and the Monument

Corrected some typos in tile descriptions

Fixed tiles being unable to be activated when an entity is stood on them

Balancing Changes

Updated logic of Power Lines and Power Stations - Power Stations can now power City tiles, connected via Power Lines, at the cost of stocked coal. Doing so will yield +25 points per powered City

New Features and Improvements

Added link for Bug Report form in Main Menu

Added link to Steam Community in Main Menu

Added support for Cloud Saves through Steam

Added button to fast-forward through turn scoring

Important Note on Leaderboards

We apologise for the annoyance that this may cause, but due to the nature of this update being a major balancing overhaul to remove an unintended exploit exhibiting incorrect scoring behaviour there will be a fresh leaderboard in place for v1.2 to maintain a fair chance at high scores for those unable to make use of the exploit - generally and almost always moving forward, an update resulting in a fresh leaderboard would always be a major version update (i.e. 2.0.0, 3.0.0, etc) however with this being a relatively small update and one that doesn't introduce many new gameplay overhauls outside of repairing the exploit, we took the decision to maintain it as a crucial patch within the first major version update.

That being said, scores from v1.1 have not been deleted and in the 2.0.0 Major version update we will be adding Daily, Weekly and Monthly leaderboards in addition to the ability to view leaderboards from previous versions of the game.

Keep letting us know your feedback, it really does help a lot in improving our game for you all!

Big love and thanks,

~ Cuba and the Shiba Team 🥳✨