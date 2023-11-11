 Skip to content

AlterSpace update for 11 November 2023

Alpha Update 2

Build 12678363 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We're happy to release the second alpha update for AlterSpace - mostly containing bug fixes, but also preparing for the release of a brand new ship as well as some new features!

This update includes:

  • Fixed cursor not appearing on ship selling console
  • Balance Changes
  • Fixed not being able to use food and water after warning had appeared
  • Added text indicator that displays which system you're in, in the Galaxy Map
  • Pop-up's for loot box content
  • Fixed bug where no asteroids spawn in a certain system
  • Fixed having to click twice on inventory items for it to register the click
  • Added so you can access the settings menu from the pause screen
  • Preparations for the release of a new ship in the next update
  • Added option to disable music
  • Improved visuals in the City
  • Minor other modifications to star systems
  • Fixed bug where you can have several menus open at the same time

Enjoy!

