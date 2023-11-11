Alpha Update 2

Hey everyone!
We're happy to release the second alpha update for AlterSpace - mostly containing bug fixes, but also preparing for the release of a brand new ship as well as some new features!
This update includes:
- Fixed cursor not appearing on ship selling console
- Balance Changes
- Fixed not being able to use food and water after warning had appeared
- Added text indicator that displays which system you're in, in the Galaxy Map
- Pop-up's for loot box content
- Fixed bug where no asteroids spawn in a certain system
- Fixed having to click twice on inventory items for it to register the click
- Added so you can access the settings menu from the pause screen
- Preparations for the release of a new ship in the next update
- Added option to disable music
- Improved visuals in the City
- Minor other modifications to star systems
- Fixed bug where you can have several menus open at the same time
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update