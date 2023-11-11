Alpha Update 2

Hey everyone!

We're happy to release the second alpha update for AlterSpace - mostly containing bug fixes, but also preparing for the release of a brand new ship as well as some new features!

This update includes:

Fixed cursor not appearing on ship selling console

Balance Changes

Fixed not being able to use food and water after warning had appeared

Added text indicator that displays which system you're in, in the Galaxy Map

Pop-up's for loot box content

Fixed bug where no asteroids spawn in a certain system

Fixed having to click twice on inventory items for it to register the click

Added so you can access the settings menu from the pause screen

Preparations for the release of a new ship in the next update

Added option to disable music

Improved visuals in the City

Minor other modifications to star systems

Fixed bug where you can have several menus open at the same time

Enjoy!