Siege of Dungeon update for 11 November 2023

Full Release Update Log (V1.0)

Siege of Dungeon update for 11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Challengers,

After a long wait, the major update for Siege of Dungeon has finally been completed! This time, we bring not only new relics, skills, and enemies, but also the highly anticipated new character, the ""Berserker,"" to this perilous dungeon! Whether you are a new challenger or an experienced warrior, this update holds exciting surprises for you!

During the period from early access to official launch, we have added:

  • Over 60 relics
  • 15 or more skills and unlockable ultimate skills
  • Dungeon challenge system
  • Character enhancements, new skills, and relic unlock system
  • Brand new character: Berserker
  • The true ending of the game

Additionally, we have actively worked on optimizations:

  • Adjusting the total number of dungeon levels
  • Battle acceleration system, allowing the game to be played at a higher speed
  • And various other minor fixes! We look forward to providing you with a better experience!

That concludes the announcement. See you in the dungeon!

Siege of Dungeon Team

