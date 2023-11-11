 Skip to content

HANS update for 11 November 2023

HANS | Patch 3

HANS | Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 12678319

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

With this update, we fixed a minor collision bug and put the image of the first person who finished Hans to the top! He managed to be the one (https://www.twitch.tv/mechayutori)!

So, who's next?

