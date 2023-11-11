v11.6.4 - Bug Fixes Galore & Italy Teasers!

Welcome back! This update is small, but tightly packed with a number of notable bug fixes, including the fixing of a 15(!) year old bug that has eluded us...until now!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a long-standing Red Orchestra bug (15+ years?) where projectiles would not spawn correctly when hipfiring while leaning in multiplayer mode.

Fixed a bug where muting player's voice commands would not work.

Fixed a bug where some constructions could be invulnerable to explosive damage if their origins were under the terrain.

Fixed a bug where players would lose their session's kill count when disconnecting from the server.

Fixed a bug where bipod simulations would not work in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where a version of the DP-27 would not have it's magazine spin during firing.

Fixed a bug where resetting the game could cause the danger zone influences to be miscalculated.

Miscellaneous

Increased the number of rounds in the belt of the M1919A6 and MG42 from 150 to 200.

Sandbag constructions no longer automatically despawn if left unbuilt.

Added a bipod turn sensitivity option to the control settings.

The damage model of the HEAT projectiles of the StuH 42 and Sherman 105 have been brought to parity.

The .50 cal now does less base damage to vehicles (i.e., you can no longer shoot a Panzer IV in the rear a handful of times and kill it).

The PTRD has had it's base damage against vehicles reduced, but the chance to damage or destroy components has been increased.

Maps

Bremoy

Optimized terrain and deco layers, hopefully increasing performance slightly.

Added small team balance ratio in favor of the Allies.

Reworked all objective danger zone influences.

Removed Allied ticket bleed from first objective.

Reduced Panther max spawns from infinite to 3.

Reduced Sherman MkII respawn timer from 220 seconds to 180.

Increased Sherman Firefly max spawns from 2 to 3 and reduced respawn timer to 180 seconds.

Increased Stuart spawns from 1 to 5 and reduced respawn timer to 200 seconds.

Increased max AT guns of all types for Allies from 1 to 2 and reduced the respawn timer to 120 seconds.

Added Wolverine SP (British M10) with 3 spawns to Allies.

Gran Advance

Infantry version of popular armored map.

Kriegstadt Push USA

Recreated the classic 29th style US faction version (for funsies).

Wacht am Rhein

Fixed bug where Axis would sometimes spawn under the terrain.

Added a new objective.

As promised, we have some teaser shots to show from the upcoming Italy update! Our main focus now is finalizing the vehicle roster and polishing up the weapons, as well as implementing stationary machine-guns!

For now, here are some selected screenshots of some in-development items as well as a video showing off some of the new weapons being added!

We are looking forward to bringing this expansion to the game early next year.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games