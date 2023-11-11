- Tweaks Ice-26 to make the solution more constrained
- Removes version number when reading a lore note
- Fixes a bug where trapping the creature while sinking then undoing counts as winning the level and breaks things
Headlong Hunt update for 11 November 2023
patch 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2323661 Depot 2323661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update