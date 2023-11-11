 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Headlong Hunt update for 11 November 2023

patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12678257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaks Ice-26 to make the solution more constrained
  • Removes version number when reading a lore note
  • Fixes a bug where trapping the creature while sinking then undoing counts as winning the level and breaks things

Changed files in this update

Depot 2323661 Depot 2323661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link