Version 1.8.2

Updated modding instructions can be found here. Have fun modding!
- Added separate SCP: Observer Tools application
- Fixed some Mod Manager bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updated modding instructions can be found here. Have fun modding!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update