Parts Unknown update for 11 November 2023

Grapple Update

Parts Unknown update for 11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We noticed an issue with the grapple move while using Windows PC. The issue has been addressed in this update. We want to thank everyone for their patience.

