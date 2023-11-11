Optimized for 2023-11-11
- Fixed that teammates' health in Simple mode is consistent with normal
- Decreased the enemy's strength during an encounter
- Increased the number of teammates present in the encounter to 4
- Reduced the probability of human enemies using assault rifles
- Now teammates can use explosives in encounters
- Increased the size of the insect's hit detection range
- Increased the speed of respawn of human teammates during encounters
- The probability of self-bandaging of human teammates is greatly increased
The new game mode is still under development, have a good day
