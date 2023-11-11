 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized for 2023-11-11

  1. Fixed that teammates' health in Simple mode is consistent with normal
  2. Decreased the enemy's strength during an encounter
  3. Increased the number of teammates present in the encounter to 4
  4. Reduced the probability of human enemies using assault rifles
  5. Now teammates can use explosives in encounters
  6. Increased the size of the insect's hit detection range
  7. Increased the speed of respawn of human teammates during encounters
  8. The probability of self-bandaging of human teammates is greatly increased
    The new game mode is still under development, have a good day

