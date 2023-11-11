Update v.0.2.576

v.0.2.576 (11.11.2023)
Changes:
- Drones can now repair buildings. For this, the Technical Drone Station is used. Research the technology to activate it. (needs testing)
- Reduced the size of the game save file (by an average of 40% by replacing the json format with bin (old saves will not work))
- Localization and text, some edits
- Game performance has been slightly increased by removing unnecessary operations to check whether the cursor enters the area of UI elements
- The icon for sending technologies for research has been changed
- Slightly improved elements of the Technologies window
- Technologies Solar energy and Wind energy have been increased in price - another type of chip grant has been added
- Now some commands in the context menu will be highlighted in colors (for example, Clear resource in the Sawmill)
- Component Disassembly Window - now when dragging items, the icon in the Disassembly Window will be highlighted, indicating that the component can be disassembled
- Component Disassembly Window - now after disassembly, items will be created directly in the unit’s inventory
- Now the unit tooltip will take into account the resources located in the Front trunk
- The logic of the Item Splitting window has been slightly changed - now when you click outside the window or separate an item, it will not close
- Now, when you reopen the Building Window, the unit panel will load even faster
- Now items will display a short text of their quantity (for example, 1000 => 1k)
- Highlighted slots in a unit’s inventory have become even brighter
Added:
- Durability indicator has been added to the Building Window
- Component Disassembly Window - you can now drag a component into the Disassembly Window
- Item Splitting Window - you can now drag an item into the Item Splitting Window
- Technology slot - added display of required components on the slot itself in the form of small indicators
- Technology tree - a new panel has been added to the technology overview panel, which duplicates technologies for opening this technology
- Technology tree - a new research branch has been added - Technical Drone Station
- For mining buildings in the Building Window, an indicator of the extraction time of one resource in seconds has been added
- Trade - added a button "Remove all resources from the cargo shuttle"
- Trade, item tooltips - an indicator of the trader’s percentage markup for this component has been added to the price
- An indicator for transporting the Cargo Shuttle for the Trade has been added to the Building Overview Window
- Wikipedia - new technologies added
Fixed:
- Fixed a problem where, during a Pause of the game, the Information panels in the Inventory window were not deleted and remained active
- Lots of minor UI fixes
- A small optimization of the building placement grid has been carried out
- Fixed a bug when, after laying a cable web, an indicator remained on it indicating that the web was not connected to the building
- Fixed a bug when resources were duplicated in the Conveyor web overview window
- Fixed the problem of incorrect positioning of the context menu on the reader
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to move the camera while the Item Splitting panel was active
- Fixed a bug where the Unit Dialog Panel would jerk when appearing
