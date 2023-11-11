 Skip to content

The Last World update for 11 November 2023

Update v.0.2.576

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.0.2.576 (11.11.2023)

Changes:

  1. Drones can now repair buildings. For this, the Technical Drone Station is used. Research the technology to activate it. (needs testing)
  2. Reduced the size of the game save file (by an average of 40% by replacing the json format with bin (old saves will not work))
  3. Localization and text, some edits
  4. Game performance has been slightly increased by removing unnecessary operations to check whether the cursor enters the area of UI elements
  5. The icon for sending technologies for research has been changed
  6. Slightly improved elements of the Technologies window
  7. Technologies Solar energy and Wind energy have been increased in price - another type of chip grant has been added
  8. Now some commands in the context menu will be highlighted in colors (for example, Clear resource in the Sawmill)
  9. Component Disassembly Window - now when dragging items, the icon in the Disassembly Window will be highlighted, indicating that the component can be disassembled
  10. Component Disassembly Window - now after disassembly, items will be created directly in the unit’s inventory
  11. Now the unit tooltip will take into account the resources located in the Front trunk
  12. The logic of the Item Splitting window has been slightly changed - now when you click outside the window or separate an item, it will not close
  13. Now, when you reopen the Building Window, the unit panel will load even faster
  14. Now items will display a short text of their quantity (for example, 1000 => 1k)
  15. Highlighted slots in a unit’s inventory have become even brighter

Added:

  1. Durability indicator has been added to the Building Window
  2. Component Disassembly Window - you can now drag a component into the Disassembly Window
  3. Item Splitting Window - you can now drag an item into the Item Splitting Window
  4. Technology slot - added display of required components on the slot itself in the form of small indicators
  5. Technology tree - a new panel has been added to the technology overview panel, which duplicates technologies for opening this technology
  6. Technology tree - a new research branch has been added - Technical Drone Station
  7. For mining buildings in the Building Window, an indicator of the extraction time of one resource in seconds has been added
  8. Trade - added a button "Remove all resources from the cargo shuttle"
  9. Trade, item tooltips - an indicator of the trader’s percentage markup for this component has been added to the price
  10. An indicator for transporting the Cargo Shuttle for the Trade has been added to the Building Overview Window
  11. Wikipedia - new technologies added

Fixed:

  1. Fixed a problem where, during a Pause of the game, the Information panels in the Inventory window were not deleted and remained active
  2. Lots of minor UI fixes
  3. A small optimization of the building placement grid has been carried out
  4. Fixed a bug when, after laying a cable web, an indicator remained on it indicating that the web was not connected to the building
  5. Fixed a bug when resources were duplicated in the Conveyor web overview window
  6. Fixed the problem of incorrect positioning of the context menu on the reader
  7. Fixed an issue where it was impossible to move the camera while the Item Splitting panel was active
  8. Fixed a bug where the Unit Dialog Panel would jerk when appearing
OLD saves will not work correctly. Sorry for the inconvenience! :(

Changed files in this update

