Hello everyone,

I've just release a small bug-fix update for the game.

-Fixed issues with guests not returning after tournament

-Fixed issues with course editing while playing a duel or tournament

-Fixed an issue where you didn't get your money back when you removed a golf course

-Smaller fixes und improvements