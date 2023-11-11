Join the Infinity Wars Community for Sanctuary Socials!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sanctuary Socials are back for another week, hosted by Agent Coyle himself!🎮

🎉 Last week all attendees were gifted a Sanctuary Stamped "Omnimind"! 🎉

🃏 Join us this week, 5pm Saturday PST to get your hands on the next mysterious card, the brand new Mutator gamemode, reduced queue times, and to connect with Rift Runners worldwide! 🚀

🌐 What are Sanctuary Socials?

Sanctuary Socials are our weekly community events in Infinity Wars, designed to make your gaming experience even more enjoyable. Our mission? To eliminate those pesky queue times while creating a fun and casual space for Rift Runners from around the world to connect and socialize.

🎉 What's in it for you?

Participating in Sanctuary Socials comes with a ton of exciting perks:

🎁 Exclusive Rewards: Just for showing up, you'll score incredible gifts like God Packs. Yup, you read that right – freebies just for logging in! 📈 2x XP Gains: Boost your progress with 2x XP gains. Whether you're looking to level up your Prestige Pass or increase your in-game level, this is the place to be! ⏳ Drastically Reduced Queue Times: Say goodbye to those long wait times and jump right into the action. 🌟 Community Rewards: Shape the game together with us! Your participation counts, and you'll be rewarded based on how the community plays the game. For example, if Flame Dawn Purity reigns supreme during Sanctuary Socials, expect Flame Dawn-related goodies in the following week!

5.🕹️Mutator gamemode: Only available during special events, this custom gamemode comes with unique rules that change up the standard gameplay mechanics. Dive into the deck builder and create decks to synergize with game altering modifications.

🤝 How to Join:

Participating in Sanctuary Socials is a breeze and open to everyone:

📣 Sanctuary Socials take place in our public Discord server, where you'll find a vibrant and welcoming community.

🎙️ Specialized Channels: Engage with like-minded players in channels dedicated to Deckbuilding, Theorycrafting, Lore discussions, and casual chat. Connect based on your interests and dive deep into the Infinity Wars universe.

💻 Not a Discord enthusiast? No problem! You can still join the event by simply logging into the game during Sanctuary Socials hours. Enjoy the rewards, reduced queue times, and the exciting atmosphere, even if you choose not to participate in the Discord discussions. We want everyone to feel included and have a fantastic time!

Don't miss out on the action – see you there! 🚀

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time Zone[/th]

[th]Start Time[/th]

[th]End Time[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]Saturday 5:00 PM[/td]

[td]Saturday 9:00 PM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]AEST[/td]

[td]Sunday 11:00 AM[/td]

[td]Sunday 3:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]UTC[/td]

[td]Sunday 12:00 AM[/td]

[td]Sunday 4:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MSK[/td]

[td]Sunday 3:00 AM[/td]

[td]Sunday 7:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]CEST[/td]

[td]Sunday 2:00 AM[/td]

[td]Sunday 6:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]EDT[/td]

[td]Saturday 8:00 AM[/td]

[td]Sunday 12:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MST[/td]

[td]Saturday 6:00 AM[/td]

[td]Saturday 10:00 AM[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

This event, and many other things are bought to you by our amazing Patrons, as well as our most active players and backers. A Huge thanks to all of you who support us and what we do. If you want to join the campaign to bring death to Pay to Win in card games, consider joining the Patreon Campaign, where you get SO MANY DANG PACKS, well eclipsing the cost of signing up!