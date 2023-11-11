Update log on November 11, 2023

- Fixed a bug where the system would also assume that you accepted Rodi's confession when rejecting it, which could lead to issues with the trigger judgment of 'Achievement Like First Sight'. Here, I would like to thanks the bug clues provided by two enthusiastic classmates, Watermelon Big and Round i and Keblake
- The delay setting for camera following has been removed, which may cause some players to feel uncomfortable with "game characters sliding"
十五 update for 11 November 2023
