 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

十五 update for 11 November 2023

Update log on November 11, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12677925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where the system would also assume that you accepted Rodi's confession when rejecting it, which could lead to issues with the trigger judgment of 'Achievement Like First Sight'. Here, I would like to thanks the bug clues provided by two enthusiastic classmates, Watermelon Big and Round i and Keblake
  2. The delay setting for camera following has been removed, which may cause some players to feel uncomfortable with "game characters sliding"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link