vivid/stasis update for 11 November 2023

vivid/stasis 2.4.0 patch notes

Build 12677917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.4.0, the first phase of the Final Landing updates.

Final Landing Phase 1 / The Last Page by ARForest has been added!
"safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)" has been added to Chapter 2!

  • Added an achievement for starting Final Landing
  • Added Final Landing menu
  • Added a public leaderboard for Player Rating
  • Changed graphics for difficulty numbers on the song select
  • Fixed an error with mods in All The Times
  • Fixed an error with framerates in gameplay
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when moving left on a specific node in the Node Flowchart
  • Added a node path to the Chapter 2 flowchart for safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)
  • Added a unique sprite for reaching 17000 rating (not yet possible)
  • Fixed a crash with entering Boundary Shatter
  • Fixed a bug with Episode 8 not unlocking automatically
  • Fixed numerous bugs involving the Episode 13 "long episode" warning
  • Fixed a bug with the flash returning from failing a song with Challenge Gauge
  • Fixed a bug with the background of the main menu when entering Boundary Shatter
  • Fixed a bug where setting your particle settings wouldn't save on a restart

