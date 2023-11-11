vivid/stasis 2.4.0 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12677917 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.4.0, the first phase of the Final Landing updates.

Final Landing Phase 1 / The Last Page by ARForest has been added!

"safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)" has been added to Chapter 2!