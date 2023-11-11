vivid/stasis 2.4.0 patch notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.4.0, the first phase of the Final Landing updates.
Final Landing Phase 1 / The Last Page by ARForest has been added!
"safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)" has been added to Chapter 2!
- Added an achievement for starting Final Landing
- Added Final Landing menu
- Added a public leaderboard for Player Rating
- Changed graphics for difficulty numbers on the song select
- Fixed an error with mods in All The Times
- Fixed an error with framerates in gameplay
- Fixed a crash that would occur when moving left on a specific node in the Node Flowchart
- Added a node path to the Chapter 2 flowchart for safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)
- Added a unique sprite for reaching 17000 rating (not yet possible)
- Fixed a crash with entering Boundary Shatter
- Fixed a bug with Episode 8 not unlocking automatically
- Fixed numerous bugs involving the Episode 13 "long episode" warning
- Fixed a bug with the flash returning from failing a song with Challenge Gauge
- Fixed a bug with the background of the main menu when entering Boundary Shatter
- Fixed a bug where setting your particle settings wouldn't save on a restart
Changed files in this update