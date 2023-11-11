Custom Free Play

This update introduces a variety of improvements to Free Play mode!
Custom puzzles
Get the perfect puzzle difficulty and range of clues in the new custom tab in Free Play mode.
- Note that not all combinations of clues will successfully create a solvable puzzle. You will see a placeholder "puzzle generation failed" popup if this is the case.
Hide competitive elements
You can now toggle off competitive elements in free play mode, if you want a more easy-going experience.
Improvements
- Free Play mode will now remember your previous selected theme and difficulty
- All adjacent clues now say "a column next to" rather than "the column next to" to avoid suggesting they might be at the edges
Bug Fixes
- An additional fix for some players getting stuck on the loading screen
- Fixed an animation issue with the free play puzzle complete screen
Changed files in this update