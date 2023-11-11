Custom Free Play

Share · View all patches · Build 12677913 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces a variety of improvements to Free Play mode!

Custom puzzles

Get the perfect puzzle difficulty and range of clues in the new custom tab in Free Play mode.

Note that not all combinations of clues will successfully create a solvable puzzle. You will see a placeholder "puzzle generation failed" popup if this is the case.

Hide competitive elements

You can now toggle off competitive elements in free play mode, if you want a more easy-going experience.

Improvements

Free Play mode will now remember your previous selected theme and difficulty

All adjacent clues now say "a column next to" rather than "the column next to" to avoid suggesting they might be at the edges

Bug Fixes