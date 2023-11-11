 Skip to content

Logic Town update for 11 November 2023

Custom Free Play

Logic Town update for 11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a variety of improvements to Free Play mode!

Custom puzzles

Get the perfect puzzle difficulty and range of clues in the new custom tab in Free Play mode.

  • Note that not all combinations of clues will successfully create a solvable puzzle. You will see a placeholder "puzzle generation failed" popup if this is the case.

Hide competitive elements

You can now toggle off competitive elements in free play mode, if you want a more easy-going experience.

Improvements

  • Free Play mode will now remember your previous selected theme and difficulty
  • All adjacent clues now say "a column next to" rather than "the column next to" to avoid suggesting they might be at the edges

Bug Fixes

  • An additional fix for some players getting stuck on the loading screen
  • Fixed an animation issue with the free play puzzle complete screen

