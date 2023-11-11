Minor Update Patches

·Adjusted the order of objStay messages so that they can recover their action before triggering the message at the start of the round

·Added souls dropped at the end of Auto Battle

·Added a mechanism for character skills and skill cards to invoke commands with #cmd

·Added kill commands for character skills and skill cards to kill a target directly

·Added isTownBdSlot stayTown 0 command to check if there is a building in the specified slot

·Added the townBdOp stayTown del 0 parameter to demolish buildings in the specified slots

·Press the UpArrow key on the console to instantly fill in the last entered command

·Fixed the bug that custom frame animation could not loop

About cloud archiving

The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

About the sudden failure of the game to start