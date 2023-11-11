Minor Update Patches

·Adjusted the order of objStay messages so that they can recover their action before triggering the message at the start of the round
·Added souls dropped at the end of Auto Battle
·Added a mechanism for character skills and skill cards to invoke commands with #cmd
·Added kill commands for character skills and skill cards to kill a target directly
·Added isTownBdSlot stayTown 0 command to check if there is a building in the specified slot
·Added the townBdOp stayTown del 0 parameter to demolish buildings in the specified slots
·Press the UpArrow key on the console to instantly fill in the last entered command
·Fixed the bug that custom frame animation could not loop
About cloud archiving
The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam
About the sudden failure of the game to start
- Most of the players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after starting normally
- It may be that the antivirus software has deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion forum, or join QQ directly to contact me
