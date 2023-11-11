 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 11 November 2023

Ezerath 1.007

Ezerath's Last Hope

  • New world map
  • Improved hitboxes for larger enemies
  • Fixed the cooldown indicator from UI update
  • Updated lightning strike spell textures
  • New spell "Boss Beam"
  • New spell "Shuriken Storm"

Ezerath Plus

  • New world map

