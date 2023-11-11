Ezerath 1.007

Ezerath's Last Hope
- New world map
- Improved hitboxes for larger enemies
- Fixed the cooldown indicator from UI update
- Updated lightning strike spell textures
- New spell "Boss Beam"
- New spell "Shuriken Storm"
Ezerath Plus
